Virtual African Heritage Month celebration gets racially hijacked

ANTIGONISH: An event that was meant to bring people together through inspirational song and speech during African Heritage Month, was barraged with racial slurs.

In celebration of the month, the African Nova Scotian Music Association (ANSMA) and Canadian Heritage presented Lift Every Voice on Feb. 16, a virtual event in partnership with StFX University’s President’s Office and the Black Student Advising Office, as well as Music Nova Scotia and FACTOR Canada.

The event featured Robert Upshaw and Delvina Bernard as guest speakers, along with musical performances by O’Sound and Lyris Daye, and according to the organizers, was a celebration of African Nova Scotian history, culture, and celebration from the roots to youth, in many communities across the province.

“The world is moving fast,” ANSMA said in promoting the event. “So this is a moment that we look forward to taking in better understanding of where some of the things about life and people that we love come from.”

In a letter to the campus community, StFX President Andy Hakin advised the virtual event was “Zoom bombed,” which refers to the unwanted, disruptive intrusion into a video-conference call.

In a typical Zoom bombing incident, a teleconferencing session is hijacked by the insertion of material that is lewd, obscene, racist, misogynistic, homophobic, Islamophobic, or antisemitic in nature, typically resulting in the shutdown of the session.

Zoom bombing has caused significant issues in particular for schools, companies, and organizations worldwide, as the term became popularized in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to stay at home, and videoconferencing was used on a large scale.

This particular session was no different, as for a few moments there were flashes of racist statements and unauthorized music that overwhelmed the presentation.

Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students, told The Reporter she was very angered and deeply disappointed to learn about the incident.

With the majority of their classes being held in-person last year, unlike the rest of the country, Yeo advised this was the first time the university has had any issues with outside sources tampering with the delivery of an online event.

“The technical organizer who was with ANSMA, he was able to shut the event down temporarily and then after a few minutes it started up again and resumed the celebration of the great culture and music of our African Nova Scotians,” Yeo said. “At a time we were celebrating the culture and the contributions of African Nova Scotians to our province to have this happen, it is deeply, deeply angering and disappointing.”

Following the event, StFX issued a statement condemning the actions, and they notified the RCMP which is actively investigating. They also reached out to the organizers from the ANSMA to offer support.

While this was the first time something of this nature has affected StFX, the vice president of students said the university can’t let this incident impact them on delivering virtual services in the future, and although it will be in the back of their minds, it won’t influence what they choose to promote or present.

“We have also offered support services, we have culturally-relevant support and counselling available for students, faculty and staff and we are extending those to anyone who was present at the event,” Yeo said. “The event reminds us that racism is present within society and that we must take every precaution to keep our colleagues and community members safe.”