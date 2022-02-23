One person airlifted to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on Highway 104

MONASTERY: The RCMP said whiteout conditions are to blame for a multi-vehicle collision along Highway 104 over the weekend.

Antigonish RCMP were advised of a multi-vehicle collision at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, that involved two transport trucks and six passenger vehicles.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, an RCMP information officer, advised police learned that a transport truck had been travelling east on Highway 104 when it lost control, struck a guard rail and jackknifed in the road.

“The transport truck was then struck by another transport truck, and six passenger vehicles. All vehicles suffered varying degrees of damage,” he wrote The Reporter via email. “Collision severity is subjective and hard to accurately describe, as one person’s perception could be different from anothers’.”

The RCMP said a total of six people from the six passenger vehicles were injured in the collision; three were transported by Emergency Health Services (EHS) to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. The remaining three people were treated by EHS at the scene and released, they said.

The drivers of the two transport trucks were uninjured, the RCMP noted.

Port Hawkesbury’s Christian Gripp and his Volkswagen was one of the vehicles involved.

While he wasn’t able to be contacted prior to time of publication, in a Facebook comment Gripp provided an update indicating “yup all good except for the car it’s totaled.”

Marshall advised he didn’t have any information on whether the jaws of life were used or not, as that would have been done by one of the local volunteers fire departments that attended, but was able to provide an update on one of the passengers.

“One of the three people that were transported to hospital was eventually airlifted to a hospital in Halifax,” he said. “Their injuries were deemed to be serious but not life-threatening.”

The investigation to date, Marshall explained, has not found any evidence to suggest that seatbelts were not used during the collision.

Highway 104 was closed for approximately four hours while vehicles were towed away and debris was cleaned up.