Uncategorized Wage increases for ECEs; new pension, benefits for child-care sector By Drake Lowthers - January 1, 2024 Photo contributed by Communications Nova Scotia. Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, announces the government is raising the wages of Early Childhood Educators and introducing a benefits and pension package for all employees of the licensed sector.