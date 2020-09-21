GUYSBOROUGH: The warden in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says it’s great to see the political process at work with a interest from community members to be on council.

Only three of the municipality’s eight districts were acclaimed – resulting in five districts having contests in the upcoming municipal elections on October 17.

Following their regular council meeting on September 16, Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said the interest speaks to engagement throughout the municipality.

“There [are] people out there that have ideas,” he said. “All the good ideas haven’t been thought of yet – I don’t have them all, my colleagues around the table don’t have them all.”

After being acclaimed in district 6 (Lundy-Larry’s River-New Harbour-Tor Bay-Charlos Cove) the previous two municipal elections, in October, Pitts will be challenged by Susan Cashin.

He indicated what would be the normal for any political campaign has been extremely different in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am not knocking on doors – I do not want to jeopardize people’s lives, nor do I want people jeopardizing my life or the lives of my loved ones,” he added. “I’ve been doing some phone calling – I expect to be doing a mail-out shortly.”