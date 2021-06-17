Waterline replacement, repaving roads, active transportation on Antigonish County’s summer project list

ANTIGONISH: With a capital plan of $3.5 million, the warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says they have a busy summer ahead of them.

One of the first things on the list is the replacement of one of the oldest and most problematic waterlines in the municipality, which is located along Old South River Road and South River Road, from the town boundary line to the intersection of Williams Point Road.

Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter the project is in the neighbourhood of $1.1 million, and the contract has already been awarded.

He indicated another $1 million project the county is anticipating are upgrades being made to one of the most travelled municipal roads.

“We’re also going to be doing some repaving at Appleseed Drive and Townsend Street,” McCarron said. “Which is up by the Antigonish Education Centre and Saint Andrews Junior School.”

Additionally, the county will continue to see improvements being made to the courthouse on Main Street.

“Kind of the first phases have taken place, a new accessible walkway and railing is up, and a new set of doors is on,” McCarron said. “We’re moving into the next phase with the replacement of the columns and then hopefully the windows and new siding to the street-side of the building.”

Additionally, recreation staff are currently in the early stages with developers in the Mount Cameron-Bethany area for some upgrades to active transportation.

“With connecting some existing trails and tying in The Landing to another trail that will go up through Mount Cameron and across the (Highway) 337, over toward the Bethany and Parkland area,” McCarron said. “Making some improvements around accessibility and active transportation, I think COVID has shown a light on having spots where people can get out and do some recreational-type things have never been more important.”

After the province enters into Phase 2 of their re-opening plan, the warden advised senior staff are hoping to be able to move to in-person council meetings with a maximum of 10 people in the gallery, to abide by provincial restrictions.

“But we’re hoping by the end of the summer, early September, that there will be enough loosening of restrictions for our council to go back to in-person meetings,” McCarron said. “Zoom technology and (Microsoft) Teams has allowed us some unique opportunities, but I think everyone can agree that in-person is certainly the preference.”

He suggested they’ll host one more council meeting in July to clean up any business needing attention, before taking the remainder of the summer off from council meetings, then will resume in September.