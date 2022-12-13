Workshop touts importance of social inclusion for mental health

PORT HAWKESBURY: Born out of a desire to address the needs of the youngest members of the community, Raising the Villages held its Regional Fall Workshop last week to discuss what is working in terms of mental health support, and what requires improvement.

Raising the Villages formed in 2017 in response to a report by the One Nova Scotia Coalition, which identified the early years of child development as a priority.

The group soon began hosting events designed to welcome community members, encourage social connections, and reach out to young families to benefit the wellbeing of all, on the premise that if it takes a village to raise a child, the village, in turn, must be healthy and strong.

Last week’s conference, held in partnership with the Atlantic Summer Institute for Healthy and Safe Communities (ASI), was a continuation of that process, with renewed focus on how positive interactions contribute to community mental health.

Coordinator Jim Mustard said the early days of COVID-19 shone a light on some of the pre-existing gaps in communities and in the health care system, in terms of accessing services and making connections.

“So it’s kind of now expanded today to this idea that all of us need positive mental health places,” he said noting that while the province has programs to address mental health and addictions, more positive places are needed to prevent the damage in the first place. “If we want to deal with the fallout of not putting positive models in to support our mental health, we’ll be doing that forever.”

With that in mind, the workshop showcased positive models and their impact, and explored ways to expand on what is working. Groups like the Bloomfield Hub at StFX University, the multi-purpose Bay St. Lawrence Community Centre, as well as members of the community of Judique were invited to present their “upstream initiatives.”

Raising the Villages board members Jim Mustard and Dr. Jasmine Waslowski began the workshop with a review of logistics and objectives.

We’koqma’q First Nation’s Rosie Sylliboy, works with Mawita’mk (Being Together) Society, a volunteer-led Mi’kmaq charitable group that aims to help people with disabilities find support and services in their communities.

She spoke about her work to encourage community connection with her clients, and also addressed the residential school system, in which Aboriginal children – including her mother, the late Margaret Mag’it Poulette – were systematically removed from their families and communities. The impact of a whole generation of children who were denied the love of their families and connection with their communities is still being felt today, she said, and inspires her work with Mawita’mk and Raising the Villages.

Linking the strong sense of belonging that comes from family and community, Mustard said the answer to moving forward may come in looking back.

“Anybody who has grown up in an intergenerational family in Cape Breton, who’s had grandmas and aunties and uncles around knows it,” he noted. “You see their sense of well-being emanating from them daily and I think maybe we can all take that part of our history back.”

During the morning session on Dec. 5, participants also raised topics including a universal basic income, an operational versus infrastructure-based funding model, a focus on teaching life skills to adolescents, and promoting in children and youth a curiosity about others and the world around them.