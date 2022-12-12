Bulldogs vault to first place in division, Pirates remain in third at 9-5-0-1

STRAIT AREA: The defending champion Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs are now in first place in their division.

The Bulldogs sit atop the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s (NSJHL) Sid Rowe division with an 11-3-1-0 record after beating the Membertou Junior Miners 3-1 on Nov. 11.

Antigonish out shot the Miners 34-32 and connected for two goals in the second by Darren Waterman and Noah Harrison to take a 2-1 lead. Will Fitzsimmons scored on an empty net with 1:21 left to make the final 3-1.

The Bulldogs beat the hometown Strait Pirates 6-2 on Nov. 25 after getting out to a 5-0 leads thanks to a goal and an assist by Fitzsimmons. Also netting two points each were Zachary Stewart, Will Mierau, and Bradley Armstrong. Blake Hadley and Dave Matthews scored for the Pirates.

The Pirates are in third place in the Sid Rowe Division with a record of 9-5-0-1.

On Nov. 27, Antigonish lost 4-3 to the Eskasoni Junior Eagles, who are in second place in the Sid Rowe Division. Armstrong had a goal and an assist.

The Bulldogs rebounded in a big way on Dec. 2, beating the Cumberland County Blues 12-2 at the Antigonish Arena. Fitzsimmons scored a hat trick and added two assists, Waterman also recorded five points, and getting four points each were Zachary Lorette, who also scored three, with an assist, along with Sam Grant.

Antigonish lost 2-1 to the Pictou County Scotians on the road on Dec. 4, with Mierau netting the lone marker and Colby Bowen making 42 saves.

As they have all year, Antigonish rebounded with a 3-2 shootout win at home on Dec. 9 against the Scotians in which they out shot their opponent 60-27. Luke Baldwin had two points for the Bulldogs.

The Pirates beat the Scotians 5-2 at home on Dec. 2 as Keir Jordan scored a goal and added three helpers. Scoring two points each were Drew MacDonald, Cameron J. MacDonald, and Cadyn Power.

On Dec. 4, the Pirates lost 9-6 to the Eagles despite out shooting them 40-29. Matthews and Matthew Ellis both had three points for the visitors.

The Pirates got back on track on Dec. 9 beating the Miners 5-2. Ellis had another three point game and Owen Stockdale scored twice for the home side. Jacob French made 35 for the Pirates.

Bulldog Fitzsimmons is tied for fourth place in NSJHL scoring with 25 points, while Jordan is representing the Pirates with 24 points, in a tie for fifth place.

Antigonish is next in action on the road at Cumberland County on Jan. 6, and on that same night, the Pirates will be hosting the Eagles at 7:30 p.m.