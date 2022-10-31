Community Zombie Walk for Wishes raises $2,900 By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 31, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Zombie Walk for Wishes at the St. Peter's Lions Hall on Sunday afternoon, raised $2,900 for the Children’s Wish Foundation of Nova Scotia. Photos by Shanna BurkeThe Zombie Walk for Wishes took place on Oct. 30 in St. Peter’s. Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette was dressed for the occasion last weekend in St. Peter’s. Tonia LeBlanc and her son Matthew, a Wish Kid, took part in the walk on Oct. 30. Rats Rosie Meadow and Sherlock, owned by Gabby Ricalton, were a huge hit with those at the Zombie Walk for Wishes. Children’s Wish Foundation mascot Roary was everywhere on Oct. 30. The top pledgers were: Charlotte Pottie, $760; Macey Martell, $520; and Alexander Fougere, $310. Beaver Tails was at the walk and donated $1 from every beaver tail sold. There was a great turnout for the Zombie Walk for Wishes on Oct. 30 in St. Peter’s, including this crew, along with Roary, from the Children’s Wish Foundation.