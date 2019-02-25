Driver charged with stunting

IRISH COVE: A driver from the Sydney area was charged with stunting after his vehicle was clocked travelling well over the posted speed limit.

On February 24 at 1:12 p.m., Richmond County RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 4 in Irish Cove for driving 141 kilometres an hour (km/hr) in an 80 km/hr zone.

A 48-year-old male driver from the Sydney area was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. The vehicle was towed and his driver’s license was suspended for seven days. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. The RCMP officer used a LIDAR unit to measure the driver’s speed, and just received the training to use the LIDAR the previous week.

Nova Scotia RCMP reminds the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on provincial roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. Those who see someone driving unsafely are asked to report it by calling RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.