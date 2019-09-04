Home Community 86th annual Johnstown Milling Frolic Community 86th annual Johnstown Milling Frolic By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - September 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The 86th annual Johnstown Milling Frolic, one of the longest running milling frolics in the country, saw the traditional practice of shrinking the cloth take place in front of a mural painted by Red Islands native Anne Barrett. Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — During the Johnstown Milling Frolic – which includes a craft sale, bingo and snacks – Andrew Cameron was one of the Gaelic speakers to lead the table in a song. Jackie Dunn-MacIsaac (left) joined Andrea Beaton and her parents Kinnon and Betty Lou Beaton for the evening dance portion of the Johnstown Milling Frolic. A merchandise bingo was also part of the Johnstown Milling Frolic. Lorrie MacKinnon (left) and Stephanie Conn were among the Gaelic singers taking part in the 2019 Johnstown Milling Frolic. The Johnstown Milling Frolic, now in its 86th year, is a community celebration for all ages. Shay MacMullin, a Gaelic speaker/singer from Grand Mira, led the singers in an “Ode to Cape Breton.” Kids waited patiently in line for their straw game prizes. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Teddy Bear Picnic at Cleveland Church Museum Community Annual River Bourgeois Festival Community Keppoch Mountain hosts inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest Community Harbour Wars in Little Harbour raise money for cancer care fund Community Remembering those lost at sea Community 1st Port Hawkesbury Scouts host annual Kub Kar and Beaver Buggy rallies