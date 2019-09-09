Additional person charged in attempted murder

WAYCOBAH: A woman has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Waycobah last month.

On September 5, Jenileee Kaitlyn Francis, 18, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and obstruction. She was held in custody overnight and was taken to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 6. Francis was released by the courts today on strict conditions.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on August 25, Inverness District RCMP received multiple 911 calls of a male being chased by two males on Portage Road in Waycobah. According to an RCMP press release, more 911 calls were received, reporting a hit and run on Highway 105 in Waycobah. By the time officers arrived on scene, the victim had been transported to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

It was determined at the scene that the two incidents were related, the RCMP said, noting that it appears the victim was struck by a gold-coloured car, then attacked by its occupants with an object. The RCMP said the suspects and victim are known to one another and this is not considered to be a random act.

That same morning, the RCMP arrested two men and a woman at a residence in Waycobah without incident. Joshua Lindsay Paul, 26, and Robert Lindsay Paul, 34, both from Eskasoni, remain in custody and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday. The woman was released without charges.

The men were remanded into custody until September 13 following a bail hearing in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 29.