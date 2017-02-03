Affordable housing development going up in Riverside Estates

ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society (AAHS) has hired a Community Navigator for Riverside Estates, its new housing development designed to meet the needs of persons living on low income in Antigonish town and county.

Carleton MacNeil will support social sustainability and work with the residents of Riverside Estates to turn the housing units into homes, and together, create a community. He will help with tenant selection for the units, provide support to the residents, conduct community outreach activities, and promote the success of Riverside Estates.

MacNeil brings many years of experience working in the trades, business service industry and in management roles with the Strait regional school board. He also brings extensive experience working in volunteer community organizations serving Antigonish town and county. He has a long history with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the John Howard Society and Recovery House. In these roles he has developed extensive knowledge of and built relationships with community service organizations.

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society envisions having sufficient affordable, sustainable, environmentally efficient, community-supported housing available for the residents of Antigonish town and county. Riverside Estates is its first initiative.

Four one and two-bedroom units are nearing completion as part of Phase One of the proposed 14-unit complex. They are expected to be ready for occupancy in March 2017. Two are fully accessible and barrier-free apartments. Applications are now being accepted. Forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Antigonish Town Hall, Municipal Office, Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre, and the People’s Place Library. Interested residents can also contact MacNeil at 902-318-3732.

Applications will be processed as they are received. The closing date for accepting applications for Phase One is February 12.