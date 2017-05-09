STRAIT AREA: The average age in the Strait area is above national and provincial averages.

Recently released results from Statistics Canada relating to the 2016 Census show the average age of Canadians is 41 and the average age of Nova Scotians is 43.5.

As for this region, the average of Antigonish Town residents is 45.7 and in Antigonish County that average is 43.1. The average age for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough is 51.4 while the average is 50.6 for the entire County of Guysborough. The average age for Inverness County residents is 46.2 and in Richmond County it’s 48.2. In the Town of Port Hawkesbury, the average age is 44.6.

As for percentages of seniors, the area with the highest percentage of seniors is Guysborough County, with 32.5. The average percentage of seniors in the three measured sub-divisions in Richmond County is 29.7. In the two measured sub-divisions in Antigonish County, 19.4 per cent of the population is over 65. The average percentage of seniors in the three sub-divisions of Inverness County is 27.1. In Port Hawkesbury, 23.2 per cent of residents are senior citizens.