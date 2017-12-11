PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Municipal Airport has been given a new name with local and historical significance.

At December’s monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved a request to consider changing the name of the facility to “The Honourable Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport.”

The motion was placed before council by the Port Hawkesbury Airport Committee, which is made up of members from Richmond County, Inverness County, and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

Following the meeting, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she is supportive of the name change and feels it better reflects the area served by the facility. She said council began discussing the topic in 2016.

“By default, calling it the Port Hawkesbury Airport indicates that it serves just Port Hawkesbury,” said Chisholm-Beaton.

“I think it will help change the narrative of the airport and really give us a more regional flavour.”

The new name will honour long serving Inverness-born politician Allan J. MacEachen. Trevor Boudreau, Port Hawkesbury Town councillor and Chair of the Port Hawkesbury Airport Committee said the new name is a fitting way to honour MacEachen, who passed away on September 12 at the age of 96.

“I think the airport being where it is and being a regional airport had a lot to do with Allan J. and his initiative to support it when the process started many years ago. He was a frequent user and a big supporter of it at the time,” said Boudreau. “Certainly, given his passing it’s a great way to recognize somebody who had an impact on the region, and renaming it as a regional airport rather than a Port Hawkesbury airport recognizes that as well, I think.”

Boudreau said now that the decision has been made, the committee hopes to hold an official opening to celebrate the new name.

“I think Celtic Air is trying to do an opening sometime in the spring, so we may look to do it at that point,” said Boudreau.

Celtic Air Services Limited began operating at the airport facility this summer with the construction of a new terminal building.