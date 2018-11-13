All-inclusive retirement community opens in Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: A new 100-unit state-of-the-art retirement community has officially opened its doors in the established Mount Cameron neighbourhood of Antigonish, known for ocean vistas and easy access to the nearby network of nature trails.

The Maples Retirement Living opened its new facility on Smith Way with a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 7, and is already a place 25 residents call home.

The hotel-like development ensures a worry-free and safe environment for all of their community’s residents with an all-inclusive approach and features dozens of amenities, including a classic dining room, fully-stocked library/computer lounge, a fitness centre, a chapel, a theatre, pub, beauty salon, a golf simulator, outdoor patios, and many walking paths.

Owner Steve Smith said it’s very gratifying to have finally made it to the grand opening of the 100,000 square foot building, a full third of which is used for common areas for the residents.

“That’s a focus of the building, to get people to mingle and socialize,” he said. “And we have a full-time social director to make sure there are things going on all of the time, and the opportunities are there.”

Smith said people like to live where they’ve grown up, and often where they lived a long time, and it was their goal to offer facilities to retirees that allow them to stay in or near the communities that they call home.

“I am so fortunate to have such an experienced and dedicated team, who has truly made a difference in The Maples Retirement Living Company, who care so much for our residents,” he said. “We believe that Antigonish is the perfect retirement living community with its natural beauty, regional hospital and its access to amenities and recreation.”

There are very few places like this especially in rural Nova Scotia, so Smith said they’re catering to anybody but with a focus on Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond, Inverness, and Pictou counties.

“We feel as though this is a good place to live with lots of amenities and is very close to where you lived before,” he said. “That’s why we put our flagship here.”

The 100-unit building offers 35 one bedroom apartments and 65 suites in stylish, modern surroundings. Prices start as low as $1,895 a month for a studio apartment and $4,195 for a premium one bedroom, which include accommodations, three gourmet meals a day, plus snacks, all cleaning and laundry, as well as social events.

Each unit offers individual climate control for every room, which is a stand-out feature, Smith added.

“We did everything we could to build a beautiful building keeping it as affordable as possible,” he said. “It’s one of the big things that are in very few buildings like this, every room has heating and air conditioning completely independent from every other room.”

This supportive living facility now joins the Sylvan Valley retirement apartment building with 36-units, the 36 townhouses on site and the 20 that are being built to bring The Maples Retirement Living Company’s total number of retirement living units to 192 by the end of next year, Smith said.

“I am honoured and proud to be servicing this very important segment of the Antigonish and area community and we look forward to making this area the best place to retire in all of Atlantic Canada.”

The Maples will be hosting open house events tomorrow (November 15) and Friday and more information on The Maples Retirement Living can be found on their Web site www.maplesretirement.ca, by calling (902) 735-2220, or by e-mail at: info@maplesretirement.ca.