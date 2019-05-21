Community Annual Ceremonial Review for 719 Stora Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron By Mary Hankey - May 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The 719 Stora Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron band selects and practices music for squadron inspections and other events such as Legion activities and Remembrance Day ceremonies. Fiddler Timothy Richardson performed a piece during the Band Display at the 57th Annual Ceremonial Review. Photos by Mary Hankey — Members of the 719 Stora Royal Air Cadet Squadron recently held their 57th Annual Ceremonial Review at Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Reviewing Officer Alana Paon, MLA Cape Breton – Richmond was invited to inspect the 719 Stora Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron during the Ceremonial Review at Tamarac Education Centre. She was accompanied by F/Sgt Emma Rhynold. Following the inspection, members of the audience stood for the March Past of the 719 Stora Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron. The 57th Annual Ceremonial Review took place at Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury on May 18. Commanding Officer Captain Robert Digou, CD gave opening remarks during the 57th Annual Ceremonial Review of the 719 Stora Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron. The 57th Annual Ceremonial Review of the 719 Stora Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron took place at Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Squadron band members, Alec Boyd, Hannah Meagher, and Drum Major F/Sgt Matthew MacMaster, performed during the Band Display. The Drill Team, led by Drill Team Commander F/Sgt Maggie Rhynold, showed their precision during their display at Tamarac Education Centre. It was the 719 Stora Royal Air Cadet Squadron’s 57th Annual Ceremonial Review. The rifle drill is an exercise of obedience, accuracy and concentration, which was displayed by the Air Cadet Squadron and led by Riffle Drill Team Commander, F/Sgt Matthew MacMaster. The 57th Annual Ceremonial Review of the 719 Stora Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron took place at Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Following the Ceremonial Review at Tamarac Education Centre, parents and guests were invited to Branch 43, Royal Canadian Legion for displays and the awards banquet. It was the 57th Annual Ceremonial Review for the 719 Stora Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron. Giving details about one of the displays were cadets, Kendall Delaney, Joseph Rapp and Hannah Meagher.