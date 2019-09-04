Community Annual River Bourgeois Festival By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - September 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Local boaters set course for River Bourgeois on September 1 to participate in the annual Boat Poker Run that is part of the annual River Bourgeois Festival. Pictured here are some of the boats going past St. John the Baptist Church. Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — The high school friends that made up the main characters of “1974 Nostalgia” gathered for some adult beverages before a high school dance. The play, which was written by April Sampson, Shari Grimes, Rita Fougere, Julia Burke, Paul Zinck, Kara Burke, Glen Sampson, Mila Zinck, Norma Jean MacPhee and Emily Grimes, saw a group of five friends reminiscing as they prepared for their high school reunion. The team also handled set design while Wayne Bona took care of the sound board. Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Peter Baccardax, who was the subject of some good-natured ribbing from the cast of 1974 Nostalgia, is pictured hugging cast member Rita Fougere after the cast brought him on stage. Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Singer-songwriter Robert Bouchard, an inductee into the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame, was the featured performer during the 2019 River Bourgeois festival. Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — The SPDH class of 1974’s yearbook committee gathered for meeting in 1974 Nostalgia, a dinner theatre show that was part of the River Bourgeois 2019 festival. A roast beef dinner was served as part of the sold-out show. Photo by Julia Burke — Participants in the Boat Poker Run purchase their poker hand and buy tickets on some prizes. Photo by Julia Burke — Those in the Boat Poker Run picked their first card at the River Bourgeois Marina, from there they went to D’Escousse, then over to False Bay, then back to River Bourgeois. The boats are pictured on their return. Photo by Julia Burke — Pictured are some of the crowds at the Boat Poker Run on September 1 in River Bourgeois. Photo by Julia Burke — Another boat arrives at the River Bourgeois Marina while some poker players wait in line to pick their cards. Photo by Julia Burke — Boats head out to start the annual Boat Poker Run last Sunday morning that is a popular part of the annual River Bourgeois Festival.