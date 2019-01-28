ANTIGONISH: Town staff will re-evaluate bids on a proposed intersection project.

The Town of Antigonish received three bids for the Hawthorne-Main Intersection Upgrades Project with B.D. Clifton Contracting offering the lowest bid at just over $593,000, plus HST, with a listed completion time of May 6 to June 30. The other bids were in excess of $700,000.

“All the bids came in much higher than our staff anticipated,” said Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher following last week’s regular meeting of council. “We met on it before council and staff is going to go back over and try to have more of a break-down from each of the bids and see where that goes.”

The town originally budgeted around $400,000 for the project.

The town was looking to have the project completed by the end of June. When asked if the high bids deterred council from looking at the project for this year, Boucher said no.

“When we look at some of the revenue we’re getting from the wind farms from AREA [Alternative Energy Resource Authority, a partnership involving the towns of Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay] and the fact that we did forward $400,000 from last year so the impact is not as bad this year… so this would be the time to do it,” she said.

“Council really feels this is the right thing to do and we’re supporting staff on this. We really do believe it is going to improve the traffic flow in that area of Main Street.”