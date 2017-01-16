ANTIGONISH: Money is coming from the town to a local fuel fund.

During a council meeting in December, Antigonish Town Council voted to increase the funding provided to the Antigonish Fuel Fund from $2,000 to $5,000.

The AFF asked the town for $5,000 but it decided to provide the fund with $2,000 following the town’s 2016 spring budget considerations. Fuel Fund representatives made a presentation to council during the December council meeting and members decided to make the increase.

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town will review its grant policy for the next fiscal year.

“Although council really understood the plight of the fuel fund and we understood the importance of following policy, we acknowledged in the discussion that maybe the policy has to be changed around certain asks,” Boucher explained.

Boucher said some councillors felt they should provide more funding to the group while others felt the matter was already decided.