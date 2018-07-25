ANTIGONISH: A 41-year-old Antigonish man is facing two charges of attempted murder following an incident at a home on Brookland Street this morning.

At 8:30 a.m., Antigonish District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a woman who had been injured, stating that a man tried to stab her and a three-year-old child in the home. At the time of the call, the woman was at a neighbour’s home with the child and the man was still inside the residence.

Police responded immediately to the home on Brookland Street and located the woman and the child, who both sustained injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance. Both are expected to recover.

The man was located a short time later, outside the home and he was immediately arrested without incident by the RCMP. He is facing two counts of attempted murder and is expected to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court tomorrow.

The RCMP continue to examine the scene and will be in the area for several hours. Barricades have been set up in the area to limit the public’s access. The investigation is ongoing.