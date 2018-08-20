Arctic surf clam quota decision reversed

OTTAWA: A controversial decision to award 25 per cent of the lucrative arctic surf clam quota to a company led by a New Brunswick First Nation and their industry partner has been reversed by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).

In February, it was announced by then fisheries minister Dominic LeBlanc the department would be issuing a fourth Arctic surf clam licence to the Five Nations Clam Company, led by Elsipogtog First Nation and Premium Seafoods based out of Arichat.

The move was praised by the Trudeau government as a continuation of their commitment to developing a renewed relationship with our Indigenous peoples.

On August 10, the DFO announced in a news release it will no longer issue a licence to Five Nations and gave no reasons for the decision.

“The current process to issue a fourth Arctic surf clam licence was cancelled in early July, and the reasons subsequently shared with the proponent,” the release read. “A new Arctic surf clam licence will not be issued in 2018.”

Carole Saindon, DFO Media Relations, declined The Reporter’s request for comment.

“We cannot speak to the specifics for reasons of commercial confidentiality.”

A new expression of interest process will be launching next year with submissions being evaluated by an independent third-party who will make recommendations to the DFO.

The department said whoever is chosen to receive the licence, is expected to be fishing by 2020.

The decision to cancel the licence comes just weeks after the latest cabinet shuffle that saw Jonathan Wilkinson appointed to the new federal fisheries minister.

The arctic surf clam is a bright red tongue-shaped seafood that is exported to Asia where it is used in sushi and is known as hokkigai or bei gei bei. The First Nations quota – some 9,600 tonnes a year – was a prize valued at tens of millions of dollars.

The license, which was awarded based on the benefits it provided to the Indigenous community, sparked controversy when it was unclear exactly how involved the Indigenous community was with Five Nations Clam Company.

Court records filed in April declared Five Nations was only 25 per cent Indigenous-owned, with the remainder in the hands of Premium Seafoods.

Minister LeBlanc also faced criticism for possibly having family ties to Five Nations Clam Company. Federal Tories suggested a relative of LeBlanc’s wife had financial stakes in the winning bid.

LeBlanc was re-assigned to Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade after the cabinet shuffle in July.

The remaining 25 per cent of the 2018 Total Allowable Catch (TAC) may be made available following discussions with the current licence holder.

All three arctic surf clam licences are currently held by Clearwater.

“This would allow for the economic benefits to remain in coastal communities while Fisheries and Oceans Canada continues to work to broaden access to this fishery,” the release said.

In a written statement to The Reporter last Monday, VP Sustainability and Public Affairs Christine Penney said Clearwater welcomes the minister’s decision.

“We are ready and willing to harvest the 25 per cent of the clam quota for 2018 and 2019 in order to allow the economic benefits to remain in coastal communities while the Minister considers next steps.”

The decision will give comfort to Clearwater’s employees from over 52 communities in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Without access to the 25 per cent, adjustments in Clearwater’s business would have been required starting later this year, Penney said.

“Clearwater remains committed to working in partnership to bring reasonable and actionable solutions to the table that support sound fisheries management policy, reconciliation with Indigenous communities and new opportunities for our local coastal communities in Atlantic Canada for generations to come.”