Arichat Academy student registers

As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat. By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties, and as a result, the creditors – primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant – foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.
In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys of Arichat Academy.
In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English and the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.
The following Primary Level students’ names are taken from the registers of Arichat Academy beginning in 1924. In 1927, the teacher was Sr. Marie du Cenache.
Amedee Goyetche, Alcide
Walter Petitpas, Walter
Joseph Richard, Pierre
Simon LeBlanc, Casimir
Wallace Martel, Joseph
Edouard Leblanc, Andre
Raymond Richard, Pierre
Napoleon Benoit, Joseph
Jean LeBlanc, Edouard
Hilford Burton, Arthur
Phyllis Walsh, Mrs. Stella, Sydney
Freddie Thurgood, Albert
Hazel Thurgood, Albert
Eva May Girroir, Jean Baptiste,
West Arichat
Dorothy Young, Frank
Germaine Goyetche, Alcid
Mark Maloney, Wallace
Kathleen Girroir, Mrs. A.G. MacDonald,
Antigonish
Agnes David, John, Boston
Blanche Richard, Pierre
James MacDonald, Mrs. Stephen
From this point on the teacher was
Sr. Cecile Marie
Theophile Richard, Pierre
Everett Burton, Bertie
Omer LeBlanc, Godfrey
George Samson, George Petitpas
Leo Rancon, Charles
Harold Maloney, Wallace
Wilbert Stone, Charles
Emma Petitpas, Walter
Ethel Boucher, Simon
Anita Goyetche, Alcid
Marie Martel, Joseph
Elsie Malzard, Charles
Florence Maubourquette, Simon
Henri Theriault, Alphonse
Alfred Goyetche, Alcide
Arthur Madden, William
Lawrence LeBlanc, Mrs. Albany
Simon Boucher, Albert
Yvonne Martel, Joseph
Elsie Edwards, Edward
Cecile Richard, Pierre
May Dort, Joseph, Cole Harbour
John Stone, Charles
Billie LeBlanc, Mrs. Albany
Arthur Stone, Charles
Cornelius Boucher, Albert
Bernadette Boucher, Albert
Catherine Goyetche, Alphonse
John Latimer, George
Philip Latimer, George
Rudolphe Latimer, George
James Tyrrell, Jack
Jeannette Hureau, Thomas
May McCarthy, Joseph A.,
Lower River Inhabitants
Eva Burton, Bertie
Ivan Shaw, Thomas
Germaine Goyetche, Alcide
Edith Terrio, Mrs. May
Marie Benoit, Mrs. Joseph
Ulysse LeBlanc, Godfrey
Lila Young, Frank
Edna Boudreau, Daniel
Agathe LeBlanc, Godfrey