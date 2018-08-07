Arichat revitalization project denied provincial funding

ARICHAT: The provincial government will not be a funding partner in a revitalization project for the municipality’s shire town.

During a special meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on August 1, Richmond CAO Kent MacIntyre confirmed that the Arichat Mainstreet Revitalization Project was rejected under the province’s Beautification and Streetscaping Program.

“This program was allotted to other areas and we were not one of them,” the CAO told council.

As a result, MacIntyre requested and was granted a motion from council to change the official funding partners of the project to now include the federal government, local partners and the municipality.

Through the $500,000 Beautification and Streetscaping Program, the province will contribute up to 50 per cent of the costs of municipal projects with a minimum contribution of $10,000 and a maximum of $25,000. The program is application based and work can include landscaping, installing interpretive and entrance signs, enhancing lighting and building public restrooms.

On June 25, council formally committed $2 million towards the project which involved significant groundwork by the Isle Madame Tourism and Trade Association to get have the business community agree to be a funding partner.

It is expected the planning and design phase will begin later this year, with construction starting in the spring and summer of 2019.

The project would encompass 0.74 kilometres of new sidewalk extending from the north side of Highway 206, from Bay Lane to Highland Street, along with extensive streetscaping and business facade improvements.