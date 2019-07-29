Assembly of First Nations approves motion to suspend Googoo

HALIFAX: The executive committee of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has voted to suspend the former chief of We’koqma’q First Nation.

Morley Googoo was first elected Regional Chief for Nova Scotia-Newfoundland in 2011 and re-elected to the position in 2014 and 2017.

In a letter dated July 22, which was sent to Googoo, National Chief of the AFN executive, Perry Bellegarde, confirmed that a motion to suspend Googoo was approved by the AFN executive committee on July 21.

“This motion is in response to allegations of harassment by yourself towards women in your region,” the letter reads. “The AFN is committed to ensuring a workplace that is free from harassment and discrimination”.

Pointing to National Indian Brotherhood (NIB) By-Law #1, Bellegarde noted that the board has the authority to suspend or expel any member for conduct which may be detrimental to the organization.

“It is the view of the AFN Executive Committee, acting in our capacity as the NIB board, that your alleged harassment and direct discrimination against women in your region is potentially detrimental to our organization,” Bellegarde’s correspondence reads.

Pointing out that the letter serves as notice of the suspension, Bellegarde urged Googoo to review the by-law, and then informed Googoo that he has 20 days to respond to the motion. If he does appeal the decision, the AFN executive will render its final decision.

“In the event that no written submissions are received, the NIB board will proceed with its deliberations respecting the proposed suspension,” the correspondence reads. “If written submissions are received within the stipulated time frame, the AFN Executive Committee, operating in our capacity as the NIB board, will consider your submissions in arriving at a final decision and shall notify you of its final decision within a further 20 days from the date of receipt of the submissions.”

Bellegarde concluded the letter by informing Googoo that any questions from Googoo or his legal counsel should be forwarded to the AFN’s general legal counsel.

Googoo could not be reached for comment at press time.