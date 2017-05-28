Four teams comprised the 1961 Richmond County Baseball League (RCBL): Petit de Grat Red Caps, River Bourgeois Tigers, Port Hawkesbury, and L’Ardoise Ramblers.

The rivalry between Petit de Grat and River Bourgeois was resumed. In a June 18 contest, the River outlasted the Caps 13-9 in a back-and-forth battle of big bats with each team clubbing two homers.

On July 2, the Red Caps prevailed 8-7 behind the pitching of Stanley Benoit. Garvie Samson took the mound for the Tigers and helped his cause with a home run. The decisive offensive blow of the game was a three-run homerun off the bat of Wilfred Boudreau.

The last regular-season game was played on July 30 with first place on the line. A win for the Red Caps would tie them with the River, while a loss would land them in second and ensure home-field advantage for River Bourgeois. Predictably, this game was a slugfest, and even though Gerald Robinson gave up 11 runs, he struck out 13 and belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 11-11. In the 10th inning, the River scored to take the contest 12-11 and clinch first place.

The play-offs were a best-of-five affair starting in River Bourgeois on September 3. Gerald Robertson for the River silenced the Caps’ bats, striking out eight, and Eddie Fougere provided most of the River offense with three hits. Vernon and Claude Boudreau shared the pitching for the Red Caps. Final score: River Bourgeois 10, Petit de Grat 2.

Monday, September 3, Labour Day: The series resumed in Petit de Grat with Wilfred “Lopat” Boudreau on the mound for the Red Caps. In the sixth inning PDG catcher Alzear Marchand sustained a severe cut on a close play at the plate and had to be replaced by star shortstop Ludger Boudreau. But Wilfred led his team by limiting the opponents to eight hits while striking out five and sparking the offence with a homerun. Final score: PDG 5, River Bourgeois 4. The series was tied.

September 10, 1961 in River Bourgeois: Bucky Samson for the Tigers, pitching his first game of the season, allowed five runs early, but settled down and behind his five-runs-batted-in performance and Georgie Boyd’s four, the River took game three and led the series two games to one. Final score: River Bourgeois 19, Petit de Grat 6. Adolph Kehoe took the loss for the Caps.

Game 4 was played at Petit de Grat on September 17. Gerald Robertson took the mound for the River versus Wilfred Boudreau for the home team. Robertson was unstoppable allowing only four hits while fanning 10. His four RBIs and Georgie Boyd’s three-run homer led the Tigers to a 10-3 victory and another trip to the podium.

League president Francis Marchand made the championship presentation to captain Garvie Samson. The close of the 1961 RCBL season was celebrated with a car parade and the blaring of horns from Petit de Grat to River Bourgeois.