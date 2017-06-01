Baseball skills development clinic coming up

PETIT DE GRAT: The Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) will host a baseball skills development clinic at the Petit de Grat field on Saturday, June 10.

The deadline to register is June 8, and people interested in signing up can do so by calling 902-302-2235 or emailing dcamppbell69ca@yahoo.ca.

Session One (ages 8-11) runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Session Two (ages 12-16) takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is facilitated by Trevor Wamback, Baseball Nova Scotia Technical Director, and Brandon Guenette, Baseball Nova Scotia Executive Director.