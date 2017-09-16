Home Arts & Entertainment ‘Out of the Basement’ art exhibit opens A new exhibition by local artist Bill Pringle entitled “Out of the Basement” opened at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre last Thursday evening. Arts & Entertainment ‘Out of the Basement’ art exhibit opens By Jake Boudrot - September 16, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photos by Jake Boudrot A new exhibition by local artist Bill Pringle entitled “Out of the Basement” opened at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre last on September 7. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Arts & Entertainment Stories and music abound in ‘Keppoch: The Last Wake’ Arts & Entertainment Art Bank unveils purchases in Inverness Arts & Entertainment Pirates invading from near and far Arts & Entertainment ‘Keppoch The Last Wake’ coming to Strathspey Place September 16 Arts & Entertainment Annual Antigonight festival kicks-off Arts & Entertainment Chareka sisters helping youth through the arts - Advertisement -