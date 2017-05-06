MABOU: The Inverness County Singers and the Young County Singers will be presenting a special concert series called ‘A Tribute to the Beatles’ starting on May 11 in Mabou.

This nostalgic trip down memory lane will cover many of The Beatles’ top favourites such as “She Loves You”, “A Hard Day’s Night”, “Yesterday”, “Imagine”, “All You Need Is Love”, “Michelle”, “When I’m Sixty-Fur” and many more. Considered to be the top song-writing duo of the mid-20th century, Lennon and McCartney’s songs have proven to be true classics.

The Young County Singers, under the direction of Laurel Browne, will be presenting five original song compositions inspired by The Beatles using some of their musical techniques. The singers have worked long and hard over the winter months (in spite of many storm days) to create some beautiful music.

All are invited to come out and enjoy some very popular music.

The show will take place at the Mabou Community Hall (Thursday, May 11), in Port Hawkesbury at St. Mark’s United Church (Saturday, May 13), and at the Inverness County Centre for the Arts (Monday, May 15).

All concerts begin at 7:30 pm. Freewill offerings will go to local charities after expenses.