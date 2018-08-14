Bicycle collision results in serious injuries

By
Port Hawkesbury Reporter
-

BADDECK: Near noon on July 26, a 47-year-old man who was cycling in Northern Cape Breton lost control of his bicycle and was involved in a serious collision. This occurred on White Point Road, a steep hill with several curves.

The man, who is from Florida, was cycling with a tour group. When he became separated from the group, they searched for him and found him to have serious injuries after he went over a steep embankment. The man was transported to hospital in Sydney, then air lifted to hospital in Halifax for further treatment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

