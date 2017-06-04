ANTIGONISH: A local family is looking to capitalize on a void in the local musical festival scene.

Judy and John MacDonald are organizing the Black River Music Festival for August 4, 5 and 6.

Judy MacDonald said the family’s property used to be the site for the Evolve Music festival, which moved to New Brunswick last year after not receiving a license to operate from the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

“The venue was there, we had everything set up,” said MacDonald. “We thought ‘Let’s try it. Everything is there. Let’s give this a shot.’ Evolve had been gone for a year so my [family] talked about it and made the decision.”

MacDonald said they made a few contacts and then researched possible acts. She said they wanted to look at bands and artists from genres such as country, blue grass, light rock, Celtic, and others.

“We went to our municipality and spoke with them first,” she said. “Everyone has been very supportive so we thought ‘Let’s try this’ and we did.”

The festival line-up of between 20 and 25 acts is nearing completion and already includes artists such as Matt Minglewood, Jason Price, Ray Mattie, J.P. Cormier, McGinty, LeeBoy, Working Class Band, Lisa Richard, and others.

The site of the festival is 1648 Meadow Green Road in Heatherton. The sites will open around noon on August 3, with the music beginning at five and running until 2 a.m. the next day. On Saturday and Sunday, the music begins at noon and will run until 2 a.m. each day.

People looking for ticket information can visit: blackrivermusicfestival.ca or e-mail: info@blackrivermusicfestival.ca.

Last June, following the announcement of the Evolve Music Festival setting up shop in Beersville, New Brunswick, organizer Jonas Coulter said there was zero chance of the event ever returning to Antigonish County. In April, 2016, council officially revoked the license for Evolve after Colter failed to develop and implement a medical plan overseen by a licensed medical clinician, which was a condition in the special event permit for the festival.