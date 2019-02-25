BOUDREAU, Albenie Alex, 99 of Louisdale

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Albenie, our loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Albenie passed away peacefully on Thursday February 7th at Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston surrounded by all of his family. Born on January 27th, 1920 in Louisdale, Albenie was the son of Alexander and Mederise (Samson) Boudreau. Albenie devoted his life to providing for his family. He left school at an early age to work with his father. In 1943 he enlisted in the Canadian Army where he served until 1946. He owned his own construction company, and was a jack of all trades before opening a “pop shop” in Louisdale. Albenie enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, or having a “stiff drink” while playing crib. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and making them laugh singing his songs or telling dirty jokes. Albenie was very involved in his community. He was a Life Member of the Royal Canadian Legion branch 47, a member of the Louisdale Lions Club, and also served on numerous committees in the community over the years. Albenie is survived by his five children Alfred (Darlene), Rosemarie (Ronald), Sylvia (Garry), Sheila (Russ), and Angela, all of Louisdale; 10 Grandchildren, Colette (Nick), Jason (Julie), Rene (Julie), Wesley (Karen), Deanna (Todd), Amanda (Vince), Krista (Dwayne), Holly (Jon), Zachary (Jessica) and Shelby; 15 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); only living relative, Alma Martell, along with numerous nieces and nephews who he considered to be children of his own. Along with his mother and father, Albenie is predeceased by his loving wife of nearly 68 years, Theresa; sisters Rose and Mary; brothers Joseph and Willie; Grandchildren Geraldine and Ronald Samson. We wish to thank Dr. Laurie McNeil for all the years of care; the wonderful care from the Richmond County Homecare Support workers; special angels Ann and Donna; EHS Paramedics; Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency and Palliative Care Doctors and Nurses; Father Duncan. Visitation took place in the Glen Sampson room in Louisdale on Monday. Funeral mass took place in St. Louis Parish, Louisdale on Tuesday morning with Rev. Duncan MacIsaac presiding. Burial in St. Louis Parish Cemetery, Louisdale at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Louisdale Cenotaph or to the Autism Nova Scotia Strait Area Chapter. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C. H. Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd, Arichat. To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Albenie please visit, www.chboudreau.com