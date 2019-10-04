Boxing program comes closer to reality

PORT HAWKESBURY: Efforts to generate a boxing program at the Port Hawkesbury YMCA are moving forward, and Boxing Nova Scotia is sending in reinforcements to make sure things roll along properly.

This Friday (October 11) Boxing Nova Scotia’s Brad Ross will visit the Y at 11 a.m. He’s the lead man for an upcoming coaching clinic that will prepare local trainers to instruct boxing.

“As we continue our work towards a new Boxing Conditioning Program at the Port Hawkesbury YMCA, we know our first step is to make sure that we have trained coaches,” said Patti MacDonald-David, Manager of the local YMCA.

“Coaches who value safety and community, coaches who can act as strong role models and mentors to our local youth. Boxing programs run in other YMCA’s have been very effective in engaging youth and all ages. With the proper instruction and guidance young people can really flourish, gain confidence as well as fitness ability.”

Ross will be meeting with prospective coaches this Friday at an informal meet and greet.

“He wants to get a sense of the interest here, what we want our program to eventually look like, and just who we are,” MacDonald-David said.

“Anyone can come and meet and talk with him,” she said. “I would love to have as many people as possible come in to ask questions, share your knowledge and experience and welcome Brad to work with us to make our boxing conditioning plan a success.

Ross is a High Performance Lead for the provincial organization, and he competed at the national and international level with over 90 amateur bouts. He coached Team Nova Scotia at the National Boxing Championships seven times, between 2008 and 2016.

He’s also no stranger to this corner of the world as he served as head coach of the Sydney Boxing Club for 15 years. He now lives in Bedford.