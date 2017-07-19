SYDNEY: It’s a day to celebrate nature and have a little fun while doing so.

Bras d’Or Lakes Watch Day is happening in three Cape Breton communities, including St. Peter’s on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The day will include guided bird walks, and observing animals in their natural habitats.

Jessica Langille, with the Bras d’Or Institute at Cape Breton University, said the event is put on by the Bras d’Or Lakes Biosphere Reserve Association.

“It basically is a big event to engage community members and people to do citizen science,” said Langille.

“It brings together scientists, students, partnerships, and community members to help people participate in collecting data of what they find around the lakes.”

This year, Langille said, the organizers partnered with Atlantic Coastal Acation Plan (ACAP) Cape Breton and are trying to make the event family-friendly and engaging for children. The goal, she said, is to get kinds enjoying “participating and learning about science hands-on versus looking at it on a screen.”

“… We are collecting information that we can use as reportable but we’re also getting people to do it in a way that it’s a fun activity,” Langille said, noting there will be games for kids as well as the more science-based activities.

Those looking for more information are asked to look up Bras d’Or Watch on Facebook.

“I encourage everybody to like our group on Facebook and come out and get involved in collecting some cool data and seeing the species that live there,” she said.