BREAKING: Antigonish man charged with child pornography

ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) has charged an Antigonish man with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

On January 20, the Antigonish District RCMP SCEU, working with the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Technological Crime Unit, searched a home in Antigonish.

Child pornography was discovered as a result of the search, and a 69-year-old man was arrested without incident.

John Robert MacIsaac of Antigonish was charged and released from custody on strict conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on February 22.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

The RCMP encouraged the public to use Canada’s national tipline for reporting on-line sexual exploitation of children at: www.cybertip.ca.