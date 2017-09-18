WAYCOBAH: Police are looking for two white men in their twenties – driving a black, four-door car with some damage to the front bumper – who were involved in an attempted abduction.

Shortly before 10 a.m. this morning, Inverness County RCMP received a complaint of an attempted abduction of a 17-year-old female on Highway 105 near the Irving Gas Station in Waycobah.

Police are in the area investigating and asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects and vehicle. The back seat of the vehicle is removed, however, the rear back rest remains intact.

One of the suspects had a tattoo on his right cheek below his eye. No other information is available about the suspects or the vehicle.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213, the Port Hawkesbury RCMP Detachment at 902-625-2220, or toll-free at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Those who wish to remain anonymous, can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 plus a message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or submit tips by secure Web tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.