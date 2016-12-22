BREAKING: Bear Paw project gets approval

HALIFAX: Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc announced that it received environmental assessment approval from Nova Scotia Environment for its natural gas pipeline.

“The environmental assessment approval is an important regulatory component that furthers our goal to be the leader in helping Nova Scotia realize the LNG opportunity that will benefit the province and community,” says Greg Vesey, President of Bear Paw.

“Bear Paw’s pipeline is integral to the development of Bear Head LNG. We are putting all the elements in place to develop a successful LNG export facility on Cape Breton Island and the pipeline is a strategic and critical element.”

Bear Paw is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 kilometre natural gas pipeline from Goldboro to the proposed Bear Head LNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Point Tupper. The Goldboro to Point Tupper pipeline connects Bear Head LNG to the North American natural gas pipeline network.

“Bear Head LNG’s focus is to provide access to North American’s natural gas resources to overseas markets,” Vesey noted.

“Bear Head LNG is uniquely positioned to provide liquefaction services to Western Canadian, Northeast U.S., and offshore Nova Scotia resource owners desiring to sell natural gas to the global LNG market. With a strong location, that provides shorter sailing times to major overseas markets, and through use of LNGL’s patented OSMR® technology, a mid-scale, scalable, efficient, and reliable technology that delivers the LNG industry’s lowest full cycle cost, Bear Head LNG has significant competitive advantages.”

Bear Paw, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Liquified Natural Gas Limited (LNGL), is proposing to construct and operate a 38.8 mile natural gas pipeline to supply natural gas to the Bear Head LNG terminal.

All required initial permits are now in place for Bear Head LNG to construct the liquefied natural gas export facility in Point Tupper. Canada’s National Energy Board and the U.S. Department of Energy have granted export licenses for the facility. LNG produced at the facility will be transported by LNG vessels to overseas markets.