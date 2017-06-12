INVERNESS: Cabot Links is pleased to announce that construction is to begin imminently on a new public access path located at the north end of Inverness Beach that will allow residents and tourists safe, direct access to the beach.

Cabot Links has worked with the community of Inverness and partners at the Province of Nova Scotia and Municipality of the County of Inverness to review options and plan for a safe, suitable path. In this new location, visitors will not be required to cross the golf course to access the beach area.

Cabot CEO, Ben Cowan-Dewar, expressed his gratitude to the community for their patience and participation in this project.

“I would like to thank our community and government partners for working with us to ensure there will be a new public access path to the beach area. A special thank you to the Inverness Development Association for their diligence; and the MacLeod family of Inverness, without whom this project would not be possible,” said Cowan-Dewar.

“I know it has taken some time, but we have heard the concerns of multiple stakeholders, all of whom have worked hard to find an option that ensures residents and tourists can have safe, direct access to this beautiful beach.”