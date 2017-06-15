BREAKING: Delorey, Hines named to cabinet

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s new Executive Council is in place after Premier Stephen McNeil and 16 other cabinet ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at Pier 21 in Halifax today.

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey is the Minister of Health and Wellness, and continues in his role as Minister of Gaelic Affairs. Delorey is the former Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, and a former Environment Minister.

Lloyd Hines is the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal. Hines served previously as the Minister of Natural Resources.

“I am excited to get to work with this team and Nova Scotians from one end of this province to the other to build a stronger Nova Scotia,” said Premier McNeil. “We are committed to seeing this province become all it can be.”

The Executive Council was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. J.J. Grant. Premier McNeil said the new cabinet includes a diverse group of returning and new ministers ready to address Nova Scotians’ top priorities.

“We will work together to improve health care. We will work together to improve education,” Premier McNeil said. “We will help those who need it most, support aging Nova Scotians and help build a stronger economy to support the public services Nova Scotians deserve.”

For the full list of ministerial responsibilities and ministers’ biographical information, go to: http://nslegislature.ca/index.php/people/cabinet/.