DARTMOUTH: Nova Scotia RCMP made several arrests and laid multiple charges in relation to Operation Halfpenny, a one-and-a-half-year international drug trafficking investigation with ties to Colombia.

During the spring of 2015, information came forward to the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit. An investigation began in Cape Breton that uncovered a conspiracy to import over one tonne of cocaine into Canada from Colombia. The investigation also uncovered two instances of individuals possessing and trafficking cocaine.

On February 23, the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit arrested four men without incident and executed search warrants at residences including those in Arichat and West Arichat.

During the search, police seized items including 25 firearms, a significant quantity of ammunition, three prohibited weapons, a stolen vehicle, and a significant quantity of hashish, cash and tactical equipment. Additional charges are pending in relation to the drugs, firearms and stolen vehicle seized during the execution of these search warrants.

Six individuals face a total of 23 charges including 59-year-old Andrew Francis Frank of West Arichat who is facing two charges of trafficking in cocaine; two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; conspiracy to import cocaine; conspiracy to traffic cocaine; and conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Also charged was 43-year-old Wayne Bennie Mury of Arichat for trafficking in cocaine and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Frank and Mury have been remanded into custody and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court today.

Throughout the investigation, Nova Scotia Federal Serious and Organized Crime worked closely with Canada Border Services Agency. The RCMP received additional assistance from the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority. RCMP in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan also assisted with the investigation.

“Our job is to put these traffickers out of business and today is a success because we have disrupted an entire drug trafficking ring,” says Sgt. Mark McKinley of the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit. “This cocaine was destined for our streets in Nova Scotia and for provinces across Canada. The tireless efforts of many people have prevented these drugs from entering our communities.”

The investigation is ongoing.