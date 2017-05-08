GUYSBOROUGH: A young driver was arrested and charged following a two-vehicle collision last weekend in Guysborough County.

During a road race on May 7, runners were proceeding around a curve on Dover Road when a car, coming from behind, attempted to pass a fire truck which was positioned at the end of the race. A pickup truck was proceeding slowly past the runners in the opposite direction, and the car struck it head-on. The car lost control, came very close to hitting one of the runners, then struck the pickup truck. The collision occurred just before 10 a.m.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS. None of the runners were injured.

The driver of the car is a 17-year-old male from New Harbour. He was arrested at the scene for impaired driving and was transported to Guysborough District RCMP for a breath test. His blood alcohol content was found to be over the legal limit and the he is facing charges of impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit causing bodily harm. He was also served summary offence tickets for passing in the face of oncoming traffic and being a newly licenced driver operating a motor vehicle with alcohol in their blood. Further charges may be pending.

His vehicle was seized and he was released from custody later that day. The investigation is ongoing.