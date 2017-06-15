PORT HASTINGS: A traffic stop yesterday resulted in members of Inverness District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit arresting a man and a woman for drug offences.

The traffic stop occurred on Highway 19 in Port Hastings at approximately 3:45 p.m. RCMP seized approximately 50 grams of cocaine. The 40-year-old male driver from Antigonish and a 40-year-old female passenger from Port Hastings were arrested and are facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking cocaine.

Both individuals were held overnight for court in Port Hawkesbury. The investigation is ongoing.