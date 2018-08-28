Campbell & Green at St. George’s Channel with Tim LaBorie & The Fabulous Bard Boys

DUNDEE: On September 8, Campbell & Green will perform at St. George’s Channel Hall in Dundee. They will be joined by Tim LaBorie & The Fabulous Bard Boys.

Campbell & Green are husband and wife duo Robert Campbell and Cailin Green. They formed in 2000, and are currently winding down their 2018 tour. They say that touring has helped influence their music and let them meet new people.

Their shows feature they blend of contemporary folk, pop, and some blues and country. Along with their music, they tell stories to the audience about their lives on the road.

“We guarantee you will laugh, maybe shed a tear, and leave with a smile on your face,” Campbell & Green say.

Campbell & Green say they’re happy to return to Cape Breton. However, this will be the first time they are performing in Cape Breton.

“We are really looking forward to playing St. George’s Channel. The hall looks lovely and, if past experience with Cape Bretoners is any indication, we should have a lot of fun, especially with The Fabulous Bard Boys,” Campbell & Green said. “We primarily play listening venues and house concerts when we tour both Europe and Canada and we are excited to experience a new place with so much history and character.”

The St. George’s Channel Hall is known in the community for its monthly community Country Breakfast. They host various cultural events such as music recitals and craft fairs, as well as weekly coffee mornings and exercise classes. The hall was also given the Lieutenant Governor’s Community Award that recognizes their service to the community.

“It is always a keenly-anticipated event for those that like the chance to hear new and exciting music,” Robert Woodley, music director and organizer at St George’s Channel Hall said. “’LIVE!@theChannel’ events have a well-deserved reputation of showcasing interesting and exciting musical acts from around the province, usually with support from high-quality local acts.”

“LIVE!@theChannel” host events to share music and engage with the community. They’re held during the tourist season, and occasional shows throughout the year.

“We almost always feature bands or singers from the festival circuits, and we haven’t yet had a show that wasn’t a success,” Woodley said.

The hall is making plans for a series of “Maritime Songwriter” showcases, Woodley says. It will feature Atlantic Canadian and other Canadian performers. These people include Keith Mullins, David Meuse, Robert Woodley and Tim LaBorie.

Campbell & Green will be stopping at Mabou’s Farmers Market on September 9 and will be putting together a Christmas show and head to British Columbia for December. They will also be working on a project for 2019, which includes connecting with songwriters, crossing the country with a film crew, and going into the Canadian experience.

“We are really excited about this project and can’t wait to share all the details!” Campbell & Green said.

“LIVE!@theChannel” events begin at 7 p.m. at the St. George’s Channel Hall, just along from the Dundee resort. Refreshments will be available. Entry is by donation (suggested amount around $10) and all profits go to the main act.

“We are trying to promote live music and believe that paying for good music encourages good musicians to come and share their talents with us,” Woodley added.