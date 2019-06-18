PORT HAWKESBURY: Canso Ford has once again achieved top honors in its field.

The local company is the recipient of Ford Motor Company of Canada’s President’s Award Diamond Club, given annually to select Ford dealers across Canada who demonstrate extraordinary achievements in sales, service, and customer service.

Diamond Club recognition is the most prestigious award granted to Ford dealers in Canada, given to a highly select group of President’s Award winners who far exceed sales and customer service standards. To be eligible for the Diamond Club designation, a dealer must be in the top 2.5 per cent of dealers in all of Canada for customer satisfaction, demonstrating how elite an accomplishment Canso Ford has achieved.

“The top 25 per cent of Ford dealers in Canada are recognized with the President’s Award, and of that, the top 10 per cent are given Diamond Club recognition. The results are generated by achieving sales and service targets and weighed heavily on customers feedback in the form of a survey from Ford Canada,” says Mitchell MacCuspic, sales and marketing coordinator at Canso Ford.

A plaque presentation was made at the dealership in Port Hawkesbury in May by Tom Frazer, dealer sales manager for the Atlantic region.

Canso Ford General Manager Cody MacKeigan highlights the importance of making customer service a top priority.

“We are always happy to help any customer with any question, comment, or concern. Our relationship with our customers does not end when they drive off our lot in a new vehicle. We strive to create a lasting relationship by assisting with any questions that they have about their new vehicle and ensuring that they are completely satisfied with the service they receive in our shop.”

The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019, and in addition to its 30 President’s Awards, they’ve retained the same core ownership group throughout that time. Canso Ford has a clear vision of social responsibility in their community and is known for their generous support of local groups and initiatives – from health care campaigns, to sports teams – just to name a few.

MacKeigan credits customers in the Strait area for helping Canso Ford achieve Diamond Club status for each of the last five years.

“The Strait area has always had a very strong sense of community, which extends into our dealership. We make our customers feel like they are part of our own community, rather than just buying a car.”