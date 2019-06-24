Cape Breton-Richmond MLA removed from PC Caucus

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston has decided to remove Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon from caucus.

“Today I made the decision to remove Alana Paon, MLA for Cape Breton – Richmond, from the Progressive Conservative Caucus,” Houston confirmed in a press release issued this afternoon.

“This was not a decision that I took lightly. I have met with Ms. Paon several times over recent months to discuss issues and concerns. The most recent situation regarding the accessibility of her constituency office was the final straw.

“Her unfounded and mean-spirited comments made publicly, while arguing against the requirement to have an office which meets the needs of people with disabilities, are completely unacceptable. It is regretful that the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly Management Commission were subjected to unfair accusations by Ms. Paon.

“The members of the Progressive Conservative Caucus are committed to making our constituency offices accessible to all of our constituents. All other MLAs made all needed modifications within the timelines.

It is an honour to be a Member of the Legislative Assembly and represent the people of this province. That honour should never be taken lightly.”

“The people of Cape Breton Richmond elected a Progressive Conservative and we ask for their patience while we work with the local association to nominate a candidate for the next provincial election.”