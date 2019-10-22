Community ‘Causeway Ceilidh’ at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre By Mary Hankey - October 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Julie Fowlis and Emma Stevens gave a beautiful rendition of Paul McCartney’s song “Blackbird,” in both Gaelic and Mi’kmaq. Celtic Colours ended with the “Causeway Ceilidh” concert at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary Hankey — The second half of the “Causeway Ceilidh” concert got off to a fiery start with the group Beòlach. First getting together after a late-night session at Celtic Colours more than 20 years ago, they were this year’s Artists in Residence. Award-winning Scottish band Breabach returned to Celtic Colours after having wowed audiences at last year’s event. This high energy group were Artists in Residence this year, and shared the stage with Cape Breton’s Beòlach. Megan Henderson from Breabach joined Mairi Rankin, Mac Morin, and Wendy MacIsaac from Beòlach to show off their step dancing skills. This talented group joined together for a rousing end to their step dancing at the “Causeway Ceilidh” concert at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Matt MacIsaac from Cape Breton’s Beòlach, and James MacKenzie and Calum MacCrimmon from Scotland’s Breabach, perfectly blended their piping styles for the “Causeway Ceilidh” concert.