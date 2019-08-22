Community Celebrating the anniversary of the Canso Causeway By Mary Hankey - August 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sienna Gillis showed off her dancing skills with her grandfather durign an afternoon of entertainment at the Strait Area Museum. Photos by Mary Hankey — The Scottish Smallpipes were in fine tune when Ian Cameron played a few numbers at the Strait Area Museum, part of the Canso Causeway’s 64th Anniversary celebrations. Fiddler Maggie Morais played to an appreciative audience for the Canso Causeway 64th Anniversary Celebration at the Strait Area Museum in Port Hastings. The Strait Area Museum in Port Hastings hosted a 64th anniversary celebration of the Canso Causeway. Audience members were treated to fantastic entertainment along with tea and oatcakes and a special anniversary cake. Adam Cooke performed an original song written for the 50th anniversary of the Canso Causeway. Adam was one of many performers at the 64th anniversary celebration of the Causeway at the Strait Area Museum.