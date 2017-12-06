PORT HAWKESBURY: Celtic Air Services wishes to announce that “Airshow Cape Breton” will take place at the Port Hawkesbury Airport in a one-night only twilight airshow on Wednesday, May 30.

The show, which will feature the world renowned Canadian Force’s Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, will be a first in recent memory for the airport.

“Hosting an air show was a dream of ours when we first started talking about how to promote the airport, and to host the Snowbirds in our first show is simply unbelievable,” commented David Morgan, president of Celtic Air. “We’re just so excited to have them coming out.”

With the headliners confirmed, the show will also feature a static display of aircraft parked on the ground for viewing and walk-through tours. Parking for the event will be at an alternate location, and there will be lots of fun for the whole family. There are plans for a charity event, as well as lots of opportunities for local businesses to participate in the event.

“This is an amazing opportunity for everyone in the area to come together to celebrate our airport and enjoy an evening with their families.” said Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton.

“I’m optimistic that the growth potential for our airport will continue to expand and this airshow is just one example of many opportunities to come.”

Further information will be posted to social media, and on the official Web site for the show: www.airshowcapebreton.com.