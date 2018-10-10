Arts & Entertainment Celtic Colours 2018 By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 10, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Mary Hankey Natalie MacMaster had the crowd captivated with her electrifying fiddling at the opening concert for Celtic Colours 2018 appropriately called “Fiddles on Fire.” The sold-out concert was held on October 5 at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Mary Hankey — Gaelic singers, Joanne MacIntyre (left) and Rita Rankin, who both grew up in Mabou Coal Mines were the first performers onstage for “Causeway Crossing.” The sold-out concert was held at SAERC auditorium in Port Hawkesbury on October 6. Photo by Mary Hankey — Rona Lightfoot (left) and Mairi MacInnes, from the island of South Uist in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, performed haunting melodies in Gaelic at the opening Celtic Colours concert, “Fiddles on Fire” on October 5 at the Port Hawesbury Civic Centre. Photo by Mary Hankey — Bringing her distinctive vocal styles to the stage, Fiona MacGillivray played to an appreciative audience at the Causeway Crossing concert. MacGillivray has won two East Coast Music Awards and two Music Nova Scotia Awards. Photo by Mary Hankey — Jenna Reid, along with the other members of Blazin’ Fiddles, played to an enthusiastic audience at the opening Celtic Colours concert, Fiddles on Fire on October 5 at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Mary Hankey — Blazin’ Fiddles gave a hgih energy performance at the opening Celtic Colours concert, “Fiddles on Fire.” Photo by Mary Hankey — Emcee for the “Causeway Crossing” concert at SAERC auditorium in Port Hawkesbury was Dawn Beaton. In addition to performing during the festival, Dawn is the Artistic Director for Celtic Colours. Photo by Mary Hankey — In addition to playing the guitar, Anna Massie from Blazin’ Fiddles, excels in playing the fiddle, mandolin and tenor banjo. The sold out opening concert, “Fiddles on Fire,” was held at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury last Friday evening. Photo by Mary Hankey — Playing the smallpipes at the “Causeway Crossing” concert, was Summerside PEI native, Ellen MacPhee. Her connection to Cape Breton is a close one, having attended many sessions at the Gaelic College in St. Anne’s. Photo by Mary Hankey — Marilyn MacDonald-MacKinnon had the audience mesmerized with her singing vocals at the “Causeway Crossing” concert. Marilyn’s CD, Be Still, was released to rave reviews in 2013. Photo by Mary Hankey — Widely recognized as the compelling vocals of Celtic supergroup Capercaillie, Karen Matheson performed at Celtic Colours for the first time since 1997. The sold-out concert, “Fiddles on Fire,” was held on October 5 at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Mary Hankey — Surprise guest, Julia MacMaster Leahy joined her mother, Natalie onstage for a fiddle tune followed by some lively stepdancing on October 5 in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Drake Lowthers — Howie MacDonald entertained the crowd with his outstanding fiddling along with his added touch of comedic relief during the “Along the Shores of the Hogoma” concert on October 7. Photo by Drake Lowthers — Mary Beth Carty played the musical bones for a Gaelic party song during Howie MacDonald’s set of the Celtic Colours International Festival on October 7. Photo by Drake Lowthers — Buddy MacDonald has been entertaining audiences for over 45-years, the esteemed Cape Breton singer-songwriter has hosted the late night Festival Club since Celtic Colours started in 1997. Photo by Drake Lowthers — The most sought-after folk-based band in Scotland, Rura, headlined the “Along the Shores of the Hogoma” on October 7 in Whycocomagh. David Foley is seen playing the bodhrán. Photo by Drake Lowthers — Steven Blake and the Scottish folk band Rura provided an exquisitely rugged yet refined sound during their Celtic Colours International Festival performance October 7 at the Whycocomagh Education Centre. Photo by Drake Lowthers — Playing songs off their new album, In Praise Of Home, Rura’s fiddler Jack Smedley provided powerful, entrancing instrumentals.