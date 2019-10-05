PORT HAWKESBURY: Two residents of the town were charged after a break-in and theft at a business on Granville Street.

On September 30, members of Inverness District RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter at a pub on Granville Street in Port Hawkesbury.

Investigators determined the break-in occurred between 11 p.m. the previous evening and 8:30 a.m. The complainant told police that eight or nine bottles of liquor had been stolen.

The RCMP Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit determined who was responsible for the incident and obtained a search warrant for a residence. One suspect was arrested on Granville Street on October 1, and a short time later, the second suspect was arrested inside a residence on Granville Street. Both arrests were without incident. Police searched the home and located the stolen liquor.

Matthew Charles Dorton, 21, of Potlotek First Nation, is charged with break, enter and theft, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. He was remanded into custody and returned to Antigonish Provincial Court on October 4.

Robert MacDonald, 22, of Port Hawkesbury, is charged with possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to attend Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on November 25.