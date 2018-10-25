Charges laid in Coady Institute fraud case

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP has laid charges in relation to an allegation of fraud at the Coady International Institute at StFX University.

James Edward Marlow, 53, of Lower South River has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000. The charges stem from a complaint that was made to Antigonish RCMP in July of 2018.

Marlow was arrested without incident on September 27 and the charges were laid on October 2. Following his arrest, he was released from custody on conditions. He is scheduled to attend Antigonish Provincial Court on December 19.

The investigation is ongoing.